Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Livingston County Bookings

Three new bookings for area law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

A Reed Springs woman wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged tampering with a vehicle was arrested in Pulaski County.  Twenty-nine-year-old Nicole Lynn Kesteloot is held pending extradition.  Her bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Fourty-two-year-old Bryan Steven Hughes of Chillicothe was arrested by Deputies for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged Endangering the welfare of a child and Tampering with physical evidence.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Spencer Chase Pittman was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department.  He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601