Livingston County Bookings

Three new bookings for area law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

A Reed Springs woman wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged tampering with a vehicle was arrested in Pulaski County. Twenty-nine-year-old Nicole Lynn Kesteloot is held pending extradition. Her bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Fourty-two-year-old Bryan Steven Hughes of Chillicothe was arrested by Deputies for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged Endangering the welfare of a child and Tampering with physical evidence. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Spencer Chase Pittman was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.