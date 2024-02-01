Chillicothe PD – Changes In Command Structure

Changes in the command structure at the Chillicothe Police Department bring changes in responsibilities. Police Chief Jon Maples says responsibilities are split between Patrol and Administrative.

The positions were filled from within the department with the promotion of Curtis Hays and Jeremiah Grider.

On the Administrative side is Captain Hays.

Maples says both Hays and Grider have completed the prestigious FBI LEEDA Leadership Programs; Supervisory Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute. Maples says this is something he would like the sergeants and above to complete.