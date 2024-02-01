Voter Registration Canvassing

New Voter Registration Cards have been mail to Livingston County voters.
Livingston County’s Election Authority Sherry Parks, is canvassing the voter registration records. Federal and State laws mandate that the canvass be conducted every two years. Parks stated that the cards have been approved to be sent and registered voters whose addresses are current on the voter registration records in the county clerk’s office should expect to receive a new voter registration card within the next few weeks.
Registered voters, who have made an address change with the US Postal Service in the past two years, but have not updated their voter registration records, should have received an Address Confirmation Notice a few months ago. The voter must complete the notice and return it to the County Clerk’s office to ensure the record is up to date. New voter registration cards will be issued. If the notice is not received, the voter’s eligibility to vote may be jeopardized if they are deemed an inactive voter.
If a Livingston County resident fails to receive a voter registration card and they believe they should have, they should call the County Clerk’s office.
If a resident has any concerns they may contact the Livingston County Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000 ext 3.