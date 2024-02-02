Hornets At Home Earn More Wrestling Victories

The Chillicothe Hornets and Lady Hornets wrestling teams hosted a couple of opponents on Wednesday night for Senior Night. The girls team took on Carrollton, while the boys faced both Carrollton and Missouri Military Academy.

The Lady Hornets defeated Carrollton 36-18. Yoo Lee, Tori Stoner and Keonnia Morgan all took down their adversary.

The boys team beat Missouri Military Academy 62-18, and Carrollton 57-24. Bo Smith, Brody Cairns, Cayden Larson, Brody Hollifield, Carter Shipers and James Hail all won matches against both opponents.