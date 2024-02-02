Sheriff Cox To Retire – Will Not File For Re-Election

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announced his intention to retire at the end of 2024. Cox says he will not file for re-election and is looking forward to uninterrupted time with immediate family and friends. He says he is starting his 40th year in law enforcement and is in his 24th year as Sheriff.

Cox reflected on when he started as Sheriff.

He says there has been a lot of progress made since then.

Cox says he will work through the end of the year and help with the transition to the new sheriff.