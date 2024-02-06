Coach Cool Becomes Chillicothe’s All-Time Winningest Boys Basketball Coach As Hornets Defeat Kauffman

The Chillicothe Hornets were prepared for another tough matchup as Ewing Marion Kauffman traveled up from Kansas City for game Tuesday night. The 13-4 Hornets and the 17-9 Knights were locked in a close game early as James Mathew made a three pointer at the first quarter buzzer to bring his team within one point at 12-11 going into the 2nd quarter.

Chillicothe leaned heavily on their inside game as the combination of Jaishon White and Mathew propelled the Hornets ahead in the 2nd quarter and they did not relinquish the lead from there. White was unstoppable as he finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Mathew added 13 points and 9 boards. The Hornets pulled away late in the game to secure a 54-41 win.

The victory, the 14th of the season, gives Coach Tim Cool his 206th career win in his 13th season at the helm, which passes former legendary Hornets Coach Rich Fairchild who finished with 205 victories, for first all time in the Hornets boys basketball program. Chillicothe will be back in action on Friday night at home in an MEC game against Savannah.

Chillicothe 11 28 37 54

Kauffman 12 19 32 41

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 23, Mathew 13, Jackson Trout 9, Jack Marshall 4, Alijah Hibner 3, Kenyen Gannan 2

Kauffman – Derrick McGee 20, Marquan Haslip 13, Day’vion Harvey 4, Quinton Jones 2, Quincy Jones 2