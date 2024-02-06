Lady Hornets Knock Off Knights

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets had played 4 straight games against strong competition, 3 of which Chillicothe was trailing in the 2nd half. That streak ended tonight, as the Lady Hornets had the lead throughout the contest as they cruised to a 62-27 win over Ewing Marion Kauffman.

The Lady Hornets struggled to score early, but their defense was unrelenting, and late in the first quarter the Chillicothe offense found a rhythm to take a 12-1 lead into the first quarter break. Chillicothe outscored Kauffman in every quarter and gradually extended their lead to a final score of 62-27. For the third straight game, Chillicothe had at least three different players in double figures as Kayanna Cranmer led the way with 17 points including three triples, while Lyla Beetsma added 14 and Jolie Bonderer finished with 11 to go along with game highs in rebounds with 6, and 7 assists.

The Class 4 #3 Lady Hornets are now 17-1 this season and will play at home Friday night against MEC rival Savannah.

Chillicothe 12 29 45 62

Kauffman 1 11 23 27

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Cranmer 17, Beetsma 14, Bonderer 11, Delanie Kieffer 9, Liz Oliver 5, Emerson Staton 4, Emily Schreiner 2

Kauffman – Alexis Kinney 18, Amiriah Harbin 5, Aniyah Rowe 2, Sumayah Cook 1, Laila Stone-Hill 1