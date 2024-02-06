This is National School Counseling Week and the Chillicothe R-II School district has nine counselors who are working with the students at the schools throughout the district. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says their responsibilities vary with the age of the students.

Dr Wiebers says they play an important role in the district.

The Chillicothe R-II Counselors include: Shawnie Garcia, Buffy Tipton, Amanda Marsh, Rebecca Polley, Lendy Donoho, Inger Young, Natalie Leamer, Adrienne Allen, and Cindy Baker.