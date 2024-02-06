Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Sixty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday.  Some of the calls include:

10:41 AM Officers were contacted by the Missouri Board of Probation on suspected armed criminal action.

11:35 AM Officers recovered evidence in the 200 block of Washington for an investigation of a weapons violation.

11:19 PM Officers were called to the 2700 block of Washington for a report of trespassing. The suspect refused to leave and then resisted arrest. They were taken to Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601