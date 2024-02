A new booking for Livingston County at the Caldwell County Detention Center is in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 37-year-old Jerald Lee Potter of Chillicothe into the jail Monday night following an incident at the Hedrick Medical Center ER and the police department. He has since been charged with alleged Trespassing and is held $1,000 cash-only bond. His first court appearance is Wednesday morning.

