Two Chillicothe City Boards will meet Tuesday at City Hall.

Tuesday at 11:00 am, The 911 Advisory Board will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The agenda includes discussions on the 911 Dispatch Center and Staffing. They will also discuss any 911 issues.

Tuesday at 5:15 pm, the Airport Advisory Board will meet in Council Chambers. That agenda includes any old or new business and a report from the Airport Director.

Meetings of Chillicothe City Board are open to the public.