Chillicothe Hornets Smash Savannah

The Hornets boys basketball team was energized from the start Friday night against Savannah. With the Jam the Gym atmosphere rocking, the Hornets raced out to a double digit lead in the first quarter and held Savannah to just 12 points in the first half while both bigs for the Hornets, James Mathew and Jaishon White, were already into double figures by the break.

Mathew continued the scoring for Chillicothe in the 2nd half with a game high 23 points as the Hornets cruised to victory 57-37 against the Savages. Chillicothe improves to 15-4 on the season and is now 3-1 in the MEC. The Hornets will face Lafayette on the road in another conference game on Tuesday.

Chillicothe 15 34 49 57

Savannah 6 12 28 37

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Mathew 23, White 12, Jackson Trout 8, Alijah Hibner 6, Langston Johnson 2, Jack Marshall 2, Ashton Baker 2, Milo Costner 2

Savannah – Carsyn George 11, Aiden Knechtenhofer 8, Zayden Snapp 5, Wyatt Jackson 4, Porter Cluck 4, Kyler May 3, Cody Nigh 2