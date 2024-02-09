Lady Hornets Remain Unbeaten In MEC Against Savannah

The Lady Hornets continued their success on the court Friday night at Jam the Gym against Savannah with their 11th straight win on the season. The Lady Hornets got off to a bit of a slow start, leading midway through the first quarter 5-4 when Coach Darren Smith called a timeout to motivate his team. Chillicothe responded with a 10-0 run to go ahead double digits and never looked back.

The Lady Hornets senior trio of Kayanna Cranmer, Delanie Kieffer and Jolie Bonderer all scored in double figures to lead the way in a 62-29 win over the Savages. Chillicothe shot the ball very well from beyond the arc in the game, connecting on 10 three-pointers.

The Class 4 #3 Chillicothe Lady Hornets improve to 18-1 on the season and 4-0 in the Midland Empire Conference. Chillicothe will play at Lafayette on Tuesday night against the Fighting Irish who are also 4-0 in conference play.

Chillicothe 13 28 53 62

Savannah 4 14 22 29

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – J. Bonderer 19, Cranmer 15, Kieffer 11, Liz Oliver 6, Presley Rardon 6, Lydia Bonderer 2, Emily Schreiner 2, Lyla Beetsma 1

Savannah – Mylee Schrick 14, Ella Scott 6, Ambi Jones 5, Taylor Hilsabeck 3, Vivian Barton 1