Daviess County Associate Judge Daren Adkins Honored

Daviess County Associate Judge Daren Adkins is the recipient of the Missouri Supreme Court Judicial Excellence Award. Chief Justice Mary Russell says the award is for those “who serve the judiciary diligently and with integrity, who lead by example, and who help to provide the citizens of Missouri with the quality of justice they deserve.”

43rd Circuit Presiding Judge Ryan Horsman says Adkins recently stood in for Circuit Judge R. Brent Elliott, who was recuperating from an accident last year. He says, in addition, Adkins also handled the Associate Court responsibilities for Daviess County.

Adkins has been serving as Daviess County Associate Judge for 25 years.