Board Appointments & 911 On City Council Agenda

Two board appointments and services necessary for 911 are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in the council chambers

Following the presentation of salaries and invoices, Mayor Theresa Kelly will present recommendations for appointments to the Parks and Recreation Board and the Airport Board.

Chelsea Corkins from the MU Livingston County Extension Office will present their annual review and funding request.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead a discussion on Interim pay for Paid-By-Calls

Police Chief Jon Maples will present an ordinance for 911 GIS Maintenance Services.

An executive session is planned to follow the meeting for legal and confidential items.