Additional Jail Bookings

Two additional bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

36-year-old Ashley Marie Casaretto was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Caldwell County deputies for alleged stealing.  She is held with no bond allowed.

34-year-old David Wayne Lybarger of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department and booked into jail for two counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

