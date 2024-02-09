Additional Jail Bookings

Two additional bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

36-year-old Ashley Marie Casaretto was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Caldwell County deputies for alleged stealing. She is held with no bond allowed.

34-year-old David Wayne Lybarger of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department and booked into jail for two counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.