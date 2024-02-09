New Policy For Storm Debris In Chillicothe

Moving forward, Chillicothe residents will need to dispose of Storm Debris on their own. The Chillicothe Street Department will no longer be picking up any storm debris on the curbside. Residents will need to take their storm debris to the CMU burn pile.

The Burn Pile is located on Ryan Lane, east of Mitchell Avenue, and over the railroad tracks. The burn pile will be on the right side. They only accept tree branches and limbs. It is open 24/7.

If you do not have a truck or trailer to haul your storm debris, it is recommended that you reach out to neighbors, friends, and family for help.

You can also get rid of your Yard waste by purchasing a $.75 sticker per bag (40 gal. maximum size bag) at the CMU office. Call them once you have bagged and tagged your yard waste and placed them on the curb for pick-up.