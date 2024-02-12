Phyllis Ray Roberts, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, with her family by her side, at Stonebridge Senior Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Phyllis was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillen) Tomlin, on August 13, 1925, in Mooresville, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Mooresville High School, Mooresville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to George F. Roberts Jr. on September 9, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Together they raised two children, George Roberts III and Teresa North. George and Phyllis spent their lives successfully farming the family’s land until George’s death on June 6, 1999.

Phyllis enjoyed growing roses, reading, quilting and being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great grandmother. She also enjoyed spending time with her siblings.

She is survived by one son, George F. Roberts, III and wife Linda, of Mooresville, Missouri; one daughter, Teresa North and husband, Grady, of Greenville, Texas; three grandchildren, Rob Roberts (Teresa) and Todd Roberts (Shelley), of Mooresville, Missouri, and Sean North, of Allen, Texas; five great grandchildren, Seth Roberts (Kate), of Mooresville, Quinn Roberts (Erin), of Chillicothe, Cortney Roberts, of Mooresville, Shelby Singleton (Trent), of St. Joseph, and Landon Roberts, of Mooresville; and four great-great grandchildren, Avery Roberts, Baylor Roberts, Goldie May Roberts and Mercy Singleton. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Roberts, Jr.; one great grandson, Tristen Roberts; one great-great granddaughter, Reese Roberts; one brother, Leon Tomlin; and five sisters, Shirley Ishmael, Ember Henry, Charlotte Whitworth, Rosemary Morgan and Geraldine Baxter.

Funeral services will be held at the Mooresville Christian Church, Mooresville, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Mooresville Christian Church and/or the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.