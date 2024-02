The Rotary Club’s “Shoes For Orphan Souls” campaign is in full swing and Chillicothe Rotary President Pam Jarding says they are partnered with other Missouri Districts on the campaign.

They are also working with the Interact Club at the High School.

Jarding says they are collecting shoes and socks.

She says there are several collection points.

The collection of shoes will continue through March. If you have questions, contact Pam Jarding at 816-806-8194.