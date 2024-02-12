Missouri DNR Offering Free Ag Workshops

Two free workshops on increasing farm profitability through regenerative agriculture are set for February 20th and 22nd. The two one-day workshops are designed to help Missouri farmers understand and then successfully transition from conventional agricultural practices to more profitable, low-input regenerative practices that improve soil health and water quality.

The workshops are partially funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources under the Clean Water Act and are conducted by Understanding Ag LLC’s regenerative farmer-consultants through the nonprofit Soil Health Academy.

The February 20th workshop is set for LaVon Burris Center, in Brookfield, and the Feb. 22 session will be held at Harmony Baptist Church in Rogersville. Admission is free, and lunch is provided, but registration is required. Check-in opens at 8 a.m., and both workshops run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To register or to learn more, visit UnderstandingAg.com/resources/workshops/.