Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday. Some of the calls include:

10:13 AM, Officers responded to the block of 200 block of W Business 36 for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

10:52 AM, Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles received minor damage and one driver was cited for failing to yield.

11:40 AM, Officers responded to the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive for a report of property damage to a power pole.

1:07 PM, Officers responded to 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue in reference to the theft of two Utility vehicles. Officers later recovered one Utility vehicle, and another is still missing. No suspects have been identified.

2:12 PM, Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 1700 block of Maple St. One vehicle backed into an unattended parked vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.