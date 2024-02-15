Lady Hornets Sting Tigers For 20th Win This Season

The 19-1 Chillicothe Lady Hornets welcomed in 8-14 Kirksville on Thursday night. It was a relatively sluggish start for Chillicothe leading just 24-20 at halftime while running into significant foul trouble but the Lady Hornets looked different in the 2nd half.

Chillicothe forced turnovers on each of the Lady Tigers first five possessions after the break and outscored Kirksville 18-3 in the 3rd quarter to pull away and record a 54-27 win. Liz Oliver was the leading scorer in the game with 18 points.

Coach Darren Smith’s team who is ranked #3 in Class 4 is now 20-1 on the season and will play their final road game of the regular season Friday night at Marshall.

Chillicothe 15 24 42 54

Kirksville 9 20 23 27

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Oliver 18, Kayanna Cranmer 13, Jolie Bonderer 13, Lyla Beetsma 5, Lydia Bonderer 2, Emerson Staton 2, Delanie Kieffer 1

Kirksville – Jersey Herbst 12, Mya Harris 7, Chloe Carter 5, Faith Vice 2, Alia Puckett 1