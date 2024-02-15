Two Carrollton Boys Dead Following Shooting At Park

Two boys are reported dead of gunshot wounds following a shooting in Carrollton Wednesday evening. Carrollton Police report the two juveniles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after they were found at the Carrollton City Park. The Department reports they received a call of gunshots at about 6:25 pm and responded to the scene, where they found two juvenile males that had been shot. The boys were later flown to another hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

It was later reported both boys died of their injuries.

No further information has been released by the Carrollton Police Department.