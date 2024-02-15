Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Eighty-one calls for service on Wednesday were handled by th Chillicothe Police Department.

11:11 AM Officers recovered records in the 2700 block of Washington to help further an investigation.

03:29 PM Officers conducted a pedestrian check in the area of Jackson and Vine Street. The suspect appeared to believe they had an active warrant for their arrest but they were not wanted at this time.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.