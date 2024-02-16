Lady Hornets Force 28 Turnovers In Win At Marshall

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets entered the game against Marshall as a clear favorite, they had 10 times more victories than the Lady Owls entering the contest. Coach Darren Smith did not allow his team to overlook their opponent however, as the Lady Hornets executed their game plan from the opening tip. The defense allowed just one made field goal in the first quarter as Chillicothe jumped out to an 18-3 lead.

The Lady Hornets defense was suffocating all night, as they forced more turnovers, 28, than allowed points in the 63-21 win. Liz Oliver scored a game high 21 points, while Kayanna Cranmer with 16, and Lyla Beetsma 14, joined Oliver in double figures. Jolie Bonderer provided 8 points and 5 assists in the win.

The Class 4 #3 Lady Hornets improve to 21-1 on the season and will play at home against Cameron in an MEC matchup on Tuesday night for Senior Night.

Chillicothe 18 33 51 63

Marshall 3 13 20 21

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Oliver 21, Cranmer 16, Beetsma 14, Bonderer 8, Delanie Kieffer 2, Emerson Staton 2

Marshall – Kiki Simic 5, Ainsley McCracken 3, Aidyn Wilcoxson 3, Daniela Farfan 3, Neveah Campbell 2, Saniya Powell 2, Breezy Brooks 2, Brooklynn Davenport 1