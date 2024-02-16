Hornets Basketball Moves Past Marshall

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team outscored Marshall slowly but surely in the win Friday night. The Hornets won each quarter by between 2 and 6 points to gradually extend the lead throughout the contest in the Hornets 18th win on the season.

Once again Chillicothe controlled the paint by winning on the glass, while their interior players posted big stat lines. James Mathew scored 22 points while adding 7 boards. Jaishon White finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Chillicothe shared the ball incredibly well on the night, finishing with a team total 17 assists, including 8 from senior point guard Jackson Trout to go along with his 10 points. Chillicothe’s efforts resulted in a 62-47 win over the Owls.

The Hornets are now 18-4 on the season and will welcome in Cameron on Tuesday night for a conference matchup on Senior Night.

Chillicothe 15 30 44 62

Marshall 12 23 35 47

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Mathew 22, White 14, Trout 10, Alijah Hibner 7, Jack Marshall 5, Langston Johnson 4

Marshall – Stephen Caviness 16, Chase Thompson 12, Brody Kueker 8, Kane Viquesney 5, Deacon Arends 3, Jayden Dominique 3