The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects throughout the northwest part of the state. In the area counties, that includes:

Carroll County

Route JJ – CLOSED for surveying from Road 280 to Road 290, Feb. 20-Mar. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge will be replaced in the Northwest Bridge Bundle, with construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April.