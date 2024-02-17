I-35 Closure South Of Cameron Begins Monday Evening

If you travel to and from Kansas City on Interstate 35, you will need to find an alternate route beginning Monday. The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE the freeway in both directions, between U.S. 69 just south of Cameron to Route 116 in Lathrop for 24 hours for demolition of the Route H Bridge. The closure will begin on Monday at 6 p.m. and continue through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

MoDOT is posting a marked detour and the Missouri Highway Patrol will be patrolling the detour throughout the closure.