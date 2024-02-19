Hornets Defeat Lafayette For MEC Win

The Chillicothe Hornets traveled to Lafayette High School on Tuesday night and beat the Fighting Irish in a defensive battle. The Hornets trailed at halftime and going into the 4th quarter, but played their best ball late in the 44-38 win. James Mathew and Jaishon White both scored in double figures for the Hornets, while Chillicothe allowed just five points in the final quarter.

Chillicothe 13 22 32 44

Lafayette 13 25 33 38

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Mathew 17, White 14, Alijah Hibner 9, Jackson Trout 4

Lafayette – Antonio Williams 12, Kyzdon Robertson 10, Cornell White 6, Drake Losson 4, Ethan Zeit 3, Ty Nance 2, Daryan May 1