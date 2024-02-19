Sliced Bread Day Selected For Missouri Horizons

Sliced Bread Day, the annual celebration of Chillicothe as the Home of Sliced Bread, has been selected for inclusion in the Missouri Horizons Program. Amy Supple Director of the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau says the honor will help Chillicothe tell our unique sliced bread story and host a fun and engaging community event.

Missouri Humanities announced Chillicothe is one of five organizations selected to participate in Horizons and to receive $10,000 grants from Missouri Humanities to support cultural events that are open to the public and meet other selection criteria.

Working within the guidelines of the Horizons Program, Sliced Bread Day will experience some changes this year, designed to provide a better experience for attendees. Sliced Bread Day will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 28th-29th.

Supple says “We are very grateful to be part of the Missouri Horizons Program and we are honored that Sliced Bread Day was selected. We look forward to working with our partners in Chillicothe to provide a fun and memorable Sliced Bread Day.”