Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 150 calls for service on Friday and Saturday. Some of the calls include:

Friday;

9:15 AM, Officers responded to the area of Washington and Third Street for a two-vehicle accident. Minimal damage was reported.

9:54 AM, Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the 90 block of 11th Street. Officers were able to locate the juvenile a short time later and the child was returned to their guardian.

Saturday,

10:37 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Commercial Street for an unresponsive man. Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man was deceased. The coroner’s office was contacted. No foul play is suspected.