Two area residents were arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend.

Saturday in Daviess County at about 10:40 pm, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Daniel W. Pettit of Gallatin for alleged DWI and Speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Sunday at about 12:57 am in Schuyler County, troopers arrested 30-year-old Tyler D. DeWitt of Milan for alleged DWI. She was processed and released.