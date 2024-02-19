Transported To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received Court orders to transfer five people to the Missouri Department of Corrections to either serve a sentence or attend a treatment program:

24-year-old Chandler Griffith of Kansas City is sentenced to 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a 120 ITP Program.

27-year-old Dillon Potter of Chillicothe is sentenced to 5 years for Probation Violation on Possession of a Controlled Substance.

43-year-old Katie VanHorn of Chillicothe is sentenced to 4 years for Stealing.

25-year-old Madison May of Yarrow, MO sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance – and a 120 ITP Program.

55-year-old Karla Knouse of Wheeling sentenced to 7 years for Probation Violation on Possession of a Controlled Substance