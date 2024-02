The Livingston County Courthouse is a hub of activity, and on Law Day, the Associate Court is very busy. Judge Michael Leamer says Law Day is typically around 100 cases.

Leamer says there are a couple of areas the courts are having to handle.

Court Security is another issue. During Circuit Court Days, the bailiffs and deputies are starting to hold detainees awaiting court appearances in the second-floor Associate Courtroom to reduce interaction with the public and disturbances in the courthouse.