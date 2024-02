When the Livingston County Library opened the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, the staff knew it was unique. Many libraries have a children’s, youth, or teen section, but this was a facility specifically for the youth, separate from the adult library.

Missouri Librarian Robin Westphal says it is a one-of-a-kind facility.

Westphal says it was meant to be unique from the beginning.

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library opened as a separate branch of the Livingston County Library in 2020