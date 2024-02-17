Search
Minor & Moderate injuries In Five Crashes Friday

Minor and moderate injuries were reported in five crashes Friday.  Weather may have played a part in several of the incidents.

At about 8:10 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 near Cowgill left both drivers injured.  State Troopers report 58-year-old Brian Misel of Excelsior Springs was eastbound and lost control on the snow-covered road, crossing the centerline and colliding head-on with a westbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old Bradley Clariday of Braymer.  Clariday had minor injuries and Misel had moderate injuries. Both were taken to Liberty Hospital.

At about 8:35 am in Linn County, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 left one driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report a Truck driven by 24-year-old Bailey Small of Brookfield lost control and struck a car driven by 57-year-old Pamela Hull of Brookfield.  Hull had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A two-vehicle crash at about 1:20 pm on LIV 249 at Route K in Livingston County left one driver with moderate injuries.  Troopers report 79-year-old Sarah Meservey of Chula was westbound and lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck a truck driven by 49-year-old Chad Keithley of Chillicothe.  Meservey was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

At about 2:20 pm in Caldwell County near Hamilton, a crash involving a farm tractor and a pick-up left the truck driver with minor injuries.  Troopers report the tractor driven by 56-year-old Gary M Carman of Hamilton was southbound on Sunset Road at Washington Drive and struck the pickup while in the intersection.  The pick-up driver, 23-year-old Caitlyn Thompson of Hamilton, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Chula man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 36 near Stewartsville.  The crash occurred at about 2:25 pm as a Florida truck driver making a left turn onto westbound US 36 and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.  A car driven by 61-year-old Terry Hampton of Chula struck the trailer of the truck resulting in minor injuries.  Hampton was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph for treatment of minor injuries.

