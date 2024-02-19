Lady Hornets Wrestling Sends One Athlete To State

The Lady Hornets wrestling team traveled to St. Charles West High School for their district tournament. Chillicothe finished 20th out of the 33 teams with 34 points. Brookfield scored the highest finishing with 153.5.

Yoo Lee totaled 19 of her teams points with a great showing that saw her defeat 5 opponents in route to a 3rd place finish in her class which qualifies her for the State tournament. Lee defeated a Fulton wrestler in the 3rd place matchup and now will advance to the State Meet on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Columbia.

Congratulations to the Lady Hornets on a great season and best of luck to Yoo Lee at State!