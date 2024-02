02-20-24 Undergirded

The Grand River Historical Society Museum presents “Undergirded – A Black History Exhibit.” The exhibit will run through February 28, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1-4 pm and by appointment,

A reception will be held today from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for this exhibit.

The exhibit features local black pioneers, regional black history, and historical artifacts.