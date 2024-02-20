Troopers Report Four Arrests For The Area Counties

Four arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol are reported for the local area on Monday.

In Linn County at about 11:00 am, Troopers arrested 40-year-old Rissan McAdams of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. he was processed and released.

At about 3:00 pm in Clinton County, Troopers arrested 51-year-old Daniel Rumley of Hamilton for alleged no seatbelt and on a Platte County warrant. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Just before 8:00 pm in Clinton County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Brandon Sorenson of Polo for alleged DWI with a person under 17 in the vehicle and for failing to obey a traffic device. He was processed and released.

At about 8:10 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Patrick Sears of Independence for alleged driving while suspended. He was processed and released.