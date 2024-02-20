Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday includes 44 calls for service.

9:04 AM Officers were contacted about a stolen animal. The crime originated in another jurisdiction. Reporting parties were advised to make a report with local law enforcement.

5:18 PM Officers took a report of property damage in the 200 block of Woodrow involving a vandalized trailer. Investigation to continue.

7:08 PM Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at Danner Park. Multiple juveniles and adults appear to be involved. Investigation continues to identify witnesses, victims, and suspects to determine if charges are appropriate for any involved.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.