Gerald Bowe, 86 of Chula, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and his good friend Chris Mendenhall.

Born in Chula on his family’s farm on October 13, 1937, Jerry was a lifelong farmer and truck driver. He loved the long drives, hard work and good stories that came with his his jobs. He was well loved by all who knew him, a wonderful father and an avid prankster.

Jerry is survived by his sister, Betty Hall, his ex-wife, Judy Applebury (who won her bet with Jerry as to who would live longer), his children Shawn Chapins, Kim Bowe, Cherri Yale, Tari Graves, Bill Bowe, and his step-daughter Lisa Currier, as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jerry has many good friends and family in the Chula area and we hope they will join us for a celebration of life service that will be held on Saturday, February 24th at 4:00pm at the Chula Community Center (625 Mansur Street, Chula, MO).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the Chula Community Center via Pat Smith at 625 Mansur St, Chula, MO 64635.