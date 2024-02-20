New Business Services Specialist For The Region

A new Business Services Specialist for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission has been selected, resulting in enhancement to the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) Program. Rebecca TenHulzen has been hired to serve the region, including Livingston County, to provide crucial technical support for local businesses within targeted sectors of agriculture, technology, and food processing.

TenHulzen will play a pivotal role in providing hands-on technical support to local businesses. Her responsibilities include:

Starting a business & expanding your business

Business planning

Marketing

Financing & access to capital

Networking & connection to resources

For more information contact Rebecca TenHulzen at (660) 240-1951.