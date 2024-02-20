On Senior Night Mathew Eclipses 1,000 Points In Win Over Cameron

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team was celebrating their six seniors on Tuesday night against Cameron. Alijah Hibner, Quenten Midgyett, Jackson Trout, Ricky Wilson, Milo Costner and James Mathew were all recognized before the game and each played an important role in the Hornets picking up their 5th conference win of the season.

The Dragons entered the arena with energy and emerged with an 8-6 advantage at the end of the opening quarter. Chillicothe put out the fire quickly, allowing just 10 points the rest of the game and finding their rhythm offensively. Kenyan Gannan provided a spark off the bench scoring 8 points in the 2nd quarter which allowed Chillicothe to take the lead once and for all. In the 2nd half, senior James Mathew raised his game, scoring 14 points after the break, and finishing with a double double in the contest. Mathew totaled 16 points and midway through the 4th quarter he was assisted by fellow senior Jackson Trout for his 1,000th point in his career at Chillicothe High School. The celebration ensued in the stands, on the sidelines and on the floor as the Hornets won 43-18.

Chillicothe moves to 19-4 this season, and now 5-1 in the MEC. They will play their final regular season game Thursday night, hosting Maryville who is also 5-1 in the conference.

Chillicothe 6 16 29 43

Cameron 8 10 12 18

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Mathew 16, Gannan 8, Jaishon White 6, Hibner 4, Costner 4, Trout 3, Langston Johnson 2

Cameron – Braeden Hamilton 7, Triston Whitaker 6, Drew Thogmartin 3, Hudson Lodder 2