Lady Hornets Basketball Beats Cameron On Senior Night

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets celebrated a great group of seniors on Tuesday night at home against Cameron. Jolie Bonderer, Kayanna Cranmer, Delanie Kieffer and Emily Schreiner have been major staples in the girls basketball program and have built a legacy at Chillicothe High School. They were able to be celebrated as such in the win against the Lady Dragons.

All four seniors started the game and scored as Chillicothe pulled away in the middle of the 2nd quarter with a 28-0 run spanning both halves. The Lady Hornets held a 5 point lead after the first quarter. The margin was 35 going into the 4th, as the senior class propelled Chillicothe to the 54-16 victory. Bonderer scored 21, while Cranmer added 15 and Kieffer chipped in 7 as that senior trio led the way in the conference win.

Chillicothe improves to 22-1 on the season and 6-0 in the MEC. The Lady Hornets will play their final regular season game, and look to close out conference play undefeated on Thursday hosting Maryville.

Chillicothe 14 32 50 54

Cameron 9 14 15 16

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 21, Cranmer 15, Kieffer 7, Liz Oliver 4, Schreiner 2, Emerson Staton 2, Landry Marsh 2, Lyla Beetsma 1

Cameron – Addison McVicker 7, Ella Jameson 3, Emersyn Teel 3, Isabel Robinson 2, Braylee Erwin 1