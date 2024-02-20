MO Drought Assessment Committee Meeting

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Drought Assessment Committee will meet on March 7th, in Jefferson City. the meeting is to continue coordinating a comprehensive state and federal response to drought conditions affecting portions of the state. Missouri has been under a drought alert continuously for the past eight months.

The meeting will be at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, and is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via Webex at stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=m0d92d727aeac5088697ab6ad8f9cbc93

Residents are encouraged to assist local, state, and national decision-makers to better understand drought conditions in their area by submitting a survey form from the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service at droughtimpacts.unl.edu/Tools/ConditionMonitoringObservations.aspx.