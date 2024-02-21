Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

02-21-24 Police – Tuesday

Eighty-eight calls for service Tuesday were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department.

10:05 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South and Graves Streets which resulted in citations to the driver as well as the vehicle being towed for multiple infractions.

10:27 AM Officers assisted DFS with an investigation in the 800 block of Locust Street. No contact was made at this time.

03:33 PM Officers assisted children’s division with an allegation of child abuse in the 10 block of Jackson Street. Investigation to continue.

Officers also investigated domestic disturbances, handled animal control issues, conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.