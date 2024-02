As the Chillicothe Board of Public Works is working on the 2024/25 budget, General Manager Matt Hopper says there are no large projects planned for the coming year.

(They will finish the sewer lining project)

Hopper says they will have an electric project.

(They will run new transmission lines from the prison to a substation.)

There are no projects planned for the Water or Refuse Departments.

