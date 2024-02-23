Search
Chillicothe’s Post Presence Powers Hornets Past Maryville

The Chillicothe Hornets entered Thursday night’s regular season finale against Maryville looking to continue to gain momentum heading into the district tournament. The Hornets had won 7 straight games and were tied in 2nd place in the conference standings at 5-1. The team that they were tied with was their opponent on the night, the Spoofhounds.

 

With the identical MEC records, a tight and contested game was anticipated. That played out early, as the score was deadlocked at the end of the first quarter, 11-11. Chillicothe relied on their advantage in the paint as James Mathew and Jaishon White combined for 21 points in the first half as the Hornets held a 26-23 halftime lead.

 

In the 2nd half Chillicothe continued to feed the post, and found great success. The Hornets got better every quarter to ultimately pull away and win resoundingly, 56-40. White recorded his best stat-line of the season with 27 points and 15 boards while fellow forward Mathew finished with 15 points.

 

Chillicothe concludes the regular season 20-4, with a 6-1 record in the MEC, good for 2nd place, trailing only Benton who finished unbeaten in conference. The Hornets earned the #3 seed in the district tournament and will play #6 Cameron at home on Tuesday night. The winner will play #2 Maryville on Thursday night at Lafayette High School.

 

Chillicothe 11 26 40 56

Maryville 11 23 32 40

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 27, Mathew 15, Jackson Trout 6, Kenyen Gannan 6, Jack Marshall 2

Maryville – Peyton McCollum 15, Derek Quinlin 15, Matthew Walter 8, Lucas Vierthaler 2

