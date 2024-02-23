Voting Equipment Tests For April Election

Livingston County’s testing of the voting equipment for the April 2nd Election begins next Wednesday.

The Livingston County Clerk and Election Officer Sherry Parks will conduct the testing on Wednesday, February 28th at 10:00 am for the equipment used for absentee voting. The testing will take place in the County Clerk’s office.

On March 27th, Parks will test the equipment used in the April 2nd Election. That testing will be at 10:00 am in the 1st floor lobby of the Courthouse.

Testing of the voting equipment is open to the public.

