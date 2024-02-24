Health Center Board of Directors Meeting

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Directors has several items of old and new business to consider in their Monthly Meeting Tuesday at Noon.

The meeting is held in the Health Center Basement meeting room.

Old Business includes

Discussions of:

By Laws.

The Furnace.

COVID/RSV/ Flu and the Sewer Shed.

Replacement of the front door.

New Business includes

A report on the Community Health Assessment report by ZOOM.

Bids for the Building Health Insurance.

Discussions on Audio Visual Equipment.

Electronic Medical Records.

And information on the Audit.

